Thousands of students express concerns about Duval County dress code through digital platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public School students utilized a digital platform called Thought Exchange that allows individuals to voice their thoughts and solutions.

In this case, students were able to share what changes they would like to see in the school district's dress code.

Kennedy Murphy, a soon-to-be junior at Stanton College Preparatory School, says it was helpful.

“I participated in the survey and I looked at other students responses because you can see them and respond to them and I think a lot of the student were for reforming the dress code," said Murphy.

The spokesperson for DCPS, Tracy Peirce, says this platform was out earlier this year for a couple of weeks and thousands of students cooperated.

He describes this platform as an open town hall where everyone can participate and remain anonymous.

“A lot of students um just feel really restricted by the dress code, because of a lot of the stipulations of it are small things. You can’t wear a tank top. You can’t wear a hat," said Murphy.

Pierce says there were responses on Thought Exchange like:

“I don’t think we should have to wear uniforms” or “We should be allowed to wear hats.”

A DCPS parent, Dr. Arena Chaney, says she’s hoping the current dress code will be revised and changed.

“Things should be standardized across the board to where all students should feel comfortable in school maybe there should be a standardized dress code to make everything more inclusive, I would say," said Dr. Chaney.

DCPS says the student’s voices were heard, and now that data will go directly to those responsible for the code of conduct process.