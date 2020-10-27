'He was sick and dying' | Well-known St. Louis attorney Charles 'Ed' Brown wanted public to know why he died by suicide

ST. LOUIS — Well-known St. Louis area attorney Charles “Ed” Brown of the Brown & Brown law firm died Monday in downtown St. Louis, his law office confirmed.
Brown and his brother Dan Brown founded the Brown & Brown law firm about 20 years ago. It is a personal injury and criminal defense firm with offices in downtown St. Louis and Fairview Heights.
“We are shocked and devastated,” said David Shulman with Brown & Brown. “We request the privacy of the family is respected during this most difficult time.”
Police believe the 61-year-old died by suicide.
On Wednesday, Shulman emailed another statement with an update.
"Ed had made a request that if anyone asks why he committed suicide, the answer is he was sick and dying (not COVID-19 related)," Shulman wrote.
Brown began his career in law by working for Citicorp and as a law clerk with the Illinois 5th District Appellate Court, according to Brown & Brown’s website.
The brothers are frequently seen together in local television ads and on billboards. Charles Brown was most recognizable from a patch he wore over his right eye.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thinking of suicide, help is available 24 hours a day through several hotlines. Use the numbers below or click the links for more information.
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): 1-800-950-NAMI (6264)
- Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)