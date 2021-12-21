St Johns's County proposes buying homes along Summer Haven beach, homeowners fight back against proposal

A commissioner proposed the county buy homes along the beach and allow the beach to recover to its natural state.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Homeowners in Summer Haven are asking the St John’s County board of commissioners to help prevent erosion along their beach and assist homeowners in maintaining their properties.

A presentation from the home owners association on Tuesday to the board came after a commissioner proposed the county buy homes along the beach and allow the beach to recover to its natural state.

Some homeowners along Florida A1A in Summer Haven only can access their homes from a sand road right along the water.

“We barely are able to access our homes, there’s no way to get emergency services in here," homeowner James Crowe said.

The homeowners here had a glimmer of hope when sand dunes and vegetation were installed during the SJC BEACHES and FEMA Summer Haven South Dune Project. But a month after completion, the work was destroyed in the early November nor'easter, leaving washed away dunes, and homes exposed.

“These noreasters come in here and wash out under the houses there’s nothing to prevent the water from coming over where the path is now," said Crowe.

The Summer Haven Dune has been reinforced multiple times, costing the county thousands in funding. That’s why District Commissioner for the area, Paul Waldron is proposing a the county purchase the homes and allow the area to fall back into a natural state.

“As far as running out and putting over a million dollars of sand in a breach that could be gone next storm is disheartening to me," County Commissioner Paul Waldron said. "I don’t think it’s fair to al the tax payers."

Homeowners Association leaders for Summer Island and Barritarianbelieves the idea was proposed without input from residents and they are asking for a town hall to talk about possible solutions like fixing the breach or consulting with coastal engineers.

They proposed possible solutions like requesting government funding for homeowners.

“What we would like to see is some sort of pathway made out here, not necessarily asphalt, or pavement but some way that are family and friends could come see us without them getting stuck in this stand," said Crowe.