St. Johns County teachers continue their silent protest

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In St. Johns County, teachers are still protesting the amount they are getting paid.

In November, teachers protested with picket signs through Downtown St. Augustine, demanding a salary increase.

Now, their protest has taken a quieter approach. It started last Wednesday, when teachers worked the 7.5 hours they are contracted to work a day.

But that was not a one-time silent protest. This week, the teachers are working two days, 7.5 hours each.

“We’re just not going to work for free anymore,” Michelle Dillon told First Coast News. “Teachers plan to work 7.5 hours. You show up on time. You leave on time. You bring nothing home with you.”

Dillon is the President of the St. Johns Education Association which is the teacher's union. She said this silent protest basically means no grading papers at home, no answering emails before and after the school day, and no other work that teachers usually do after hours.

The plan for the “show of unity” as Dillon describes it is this: Last week was week one. Last Wednesday, teachers worked a contract day of 7.5 hours. This week, teachers will work two 7.5-hour-days which will be Wednesday and Thursday. Next week, teachers who are protesting will work three 7.5-hour-days which will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and so on.

“The amount of work put on our plates, not only from the district but from the state, literally cannot be accomplished within 7.5 hour work day,” Dillon said.

The St. Johns County school district has offered teachers a pay increase. It would be a $1,260 increase for teachers rated “highly effective” and a $945 increase for teachers rated “effective. “

However, the St. Johns Education Association voted those proposals down, saying that was not enough.

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced he aims to put $1 billion toward teacher pay raises.

However, this week, the Florida Education Association (FEA) said the actual increase in his budget is $200 million, and the FEA estimates that breaks down to about $20 a week per teacher.