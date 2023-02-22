St. Augustine Purple Heart recipient has never had a home of his own, until now

A St. Augustine veteran is dealing with the soaring rent prices. He was able to get help from Habitat for Humanity.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Kristopher Barajas is about to be a homeowner.

He and his dog, Rocky, will soon be moving into a brand-new house in the Habitat for Humanity Canopy Oaks neighborhood in St. Augustine.

"It’s kind of surreal, you know," Barajas said Wednesday.

He is like many working people who are trying to find housing they can afford in the area.

"Rent is ridiculous. It’s crazy," he said.

This navy veteran fought in the Battle of Fallujah in the Iraq War, and a piece of shrapnel hit him in his face.

Barajas has been working and renting in St. Augustine. He qualified for a Habitat for Humanity house.

"The niche group we serve is the lower and lowest income in St. Johns County," Malinda Everson said. She is the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity St. Augustine/St. Johns County.

She said lately, they've seen an uptick in people seeking help from Habitat for Humanity in this area. The average price of a home in St. Augustine, according to Rocket Homes, is $492,000

Everson said, this Habitat for Humanity office typically builds six homes a year. Next year, they’re slated to build 15 because of the increased demand.

"With the influx of higher rents, and higher mortgages, it’s priced people out of housing here in St. Johns County. The people working at nursing homes, day cares, dentist offices and grocery stores are the people who need homes in St. Johns County and cannot afford it."

Wes Strapp, Senior District Manager of Wells Fargo, has volunteered on Habitat building projects. His team donated even worked on Barajas' house.

Strapp was at Wednesday's Home Dedication ceremony. Afterward, he said buying a house, even in this market, is not completely out of reach. He said there is help available.

"People don’t’ realize and think there’s not down payment assistance out there. That’s not true. There are programs with minimal down payment," Strapp said.

As for Barajas, he not only served his country, he has served his community, by building other Habitat houses.

"I’ve helped build six houses already," he nodded.

And now one of them will be his and Rocky's.