The American Diabetes Association's annual Tour de Cure is happening on Saturday, Nov. 16, on the FIS campus in Downtown Jacksonville.

Tour de Cure seeks to raise needed funds and awareness for diabetes, which is currently America’s #1 chronic health crisis. People of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the combined event – whether an 18, 54 or 81-mile Cycle or a 5K Run/Walk.

“We are so excited about this year’s Tour de Cure,” Elizabeth Bates, Market Director for North Florida said, “Now, with a more diversified offering, we are reaching athletes and fitness enthusiasts – whether running, walking or cycling as well as families and community members who want to make a difference.”

The event includes a continental breakfast, sponsor giveaways, bike rentals from Lakeshore Bikes and a family-friendly “Kid’s Zone” with activities for all ages. Each participant will receive a free lunch from Moe's or Firehouse Subs and the opportunity to enjoy the sounds of The Chris Thomas Band and a beer tent.

Athletes, families, fitness enthusiasts and people wishing to make a difference in the lives of those with diabetes are encouraged to attend the Nov. 16 event in Jacksonville, either as an individual or a team member. Virtual participation is also available for those unable to attend the event in person.

Registration remains open through Nov. 15.

Walkers can register for $35 until the day of the event. Cyclists can register now for $15 until July 30, $25 until Sept. 30 and $30 until the day of the event. The fee will be raised to $35 for cyclists registering day-of on Nov. 16. Fundraising minimums for the ride are $200.

All proceeds from the Tour De Cure benefit the American Diabetes Association (ADA), which protects the rights of people with diabetes, and funds critical research to find a cure.

Registration can be found at: Diabetes.org/tourjax