It's the first step in a long recovery.

SEFFNER, Fla. — The 9-year-old boy recently rescued from a Seffner house fire has walked for the first time since the terrifying ordeal.

Earlier in May, two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled Owen Ares through a window to save him from a smoke-filled bedroom at a burning home. His mother was outside, praying on her knees, when somebody shouted "We got him."

Owen suffered second-degree burns to his face and arm, as well as smoke inhalation. He was "heavily" sedated and hooked up to a ventilator when he first began undergoing treatment at Tampa General Hospital.

His lungs cleared up in the subsequent days, as his condition improved. He still has a long road ahead, but good news came Tuesday when Owen sat up and walked – with some help – for the first time since the fire.

Owen has been doing physical therapy to help prepare him to walk on his own. Loved ones confirm Owen is now able to eat some soft foods again.

Community members recently joined together to help the family rebuild their lives. About a week ago, supporters held a fundraiser at the family's store called Florida Farmhouse Market at 1020 US-92 in Seffner.

The family's house, which was 110 years old, was a total loss. Multiple cars were also destroyed.

Body camera video of the dramatic rescue was previously released by law enforcement. Below, you can see how Deputies Kevin Reich and Alexander Maldonado worked quickly to save Owen's life.