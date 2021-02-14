x
Ron DeSantis signs resolution marking "Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day"

Gov. DeSantis asked Floridians to pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. today in memory of those killed in the Parkland tragedy three years ago.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Suzanne Devine Clark, an art teacher at Deerfield Beach Elementary School, places painted stones at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the firstr anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. It’s been more than 1,000 days since a gunman with an AR-15 rifle burst into a Florida high school, killing 17 people and wounding 17 others. And yet, with Valentine’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, marking the three-year milestone, Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty trial is in limbo. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

PARKLAND, Fla. — Three years ago, a high school in an ordinary of Florida suburb became ground zero for one of the state's most despicable crimes and darkest days.

On Feb. 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz, a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School came back to the school and began a shooting spree that left 17 dead and 17 injured in one of the bloodiest school shootings in American history.

FEATURE: For Parkland seniors, high school years bookended by tragedy

Yet unlike previous mass shootings, Cruz's name was largely forgotten in the days following the shooting. Instead, stories of heroism emerged from the darkness put the names of ordinary people who helped to save the lives of those inside were retold on news outlets across the country.

After the tragedy, many students further distinguished themselves in becoming activists for school security. In part due to the students' activism, then-Gov. Rick Scott signed into law Florida Senate Bill 7026 that address school security and gun control. 

To mark the tragedy and remember those lost, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a resolution calling for all flags in Florida to fly at half-staff. The resolution also calls for residents to pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m.

