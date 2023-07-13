Northside residents claim gas tanks are leaking near their apartments

Residents of the apartment complex Monaco Arms Apartments claim that they are being billed for gas that they don't use because of gas leaks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents of a Northside apartment complex say that they're living in dangerous conditions and are afraid that someone will get hurt.

They claim that propane tanks on the property are leaking and that neither the gas company nor the apartment complex are fixing the problem.

There are still char marks on the ground and fence at the playground of the Monaco Arms Apartments after kids set off fireworks on the 4th of July. That fire almost reached above-ground propane tanks mere feet from multiple apartments.

Monaco Arms Apartments resident Jonathan Keller says the tanks are leaking.

"I'm very concerned because it's a fire hazard," said Keller. "The kids the other day were out here playing and lit the park on fire and the fire was actually reaching the propane tank."

AmeriGas provides the tanks and the gas. Their crew, as well as inspectors from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services were at the complex on Thursday to look at all the tanks on the property.

The large gas tanks behind the apartment are one issue, but gas meters in front of the apartment are a separate issue. One resident, who chose not to go on camera, told First Coast News that she can often smell and taste gas in her apartment because she says these meters are also leaking.

Residents said that AmeriGas continues to charge them despite complaint calls of leaking gas. Keller's most recent gas bill is more than $1,700 and his isn't even the highest bill among the residents.

"They've always been outlandish," Keller said regarding his gas bill. "From the moment that I moved in here I found that to be strange, and I thought it was just me. And after speaking to the residents here, that's when I determined there was an issue going on."

Keller is working with Jacksonville Area Legal Aid to compel the complex to make repairs. He's also organized a petition among residents of the complex in hopes that City Council will take action.

"That's actually a good thing because as one person you can't make that much noise to move anything," says fellow resident Dafin Goodridge. "If we come together as one and work on an issue together, that will actually bring answers out."

When First Coast News reached out to AmeriGas the company said that they are aware of resident complaints and will work to fix possible issues.

Monaco Arms Apartments has not responded to a request for comment from First Coast News.

There are multiple options for renters if they feel they are being mistreated or forced to live in unsafe conditions.

Jacksonville Area Legal Aid works on a variety of tenant-landlord matters:.

Here's background on tenant-landlord law in Florida, which is through the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development also has sections on tenant rights.