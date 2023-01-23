Report: Jacksonville man bolted from court room, broke hinges off the door

The man was ordered to take a drug test and found to have cocaine in his system, according to police. Sources say that after he ran, drugs fell out of his pockets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows a Jacksonville man bolted from a Duval County courtroom during a hearing last Tuesday, breaking the door off the hinges before he was apprehended by bailiffs.

Defendant Tyrone Gantt was in court for arraignment on several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl. According to multiple law enforcement and courthouse sources, he was not in custody before the incident.

Sources told First Coast News last week that after bailiffs caught Gantt, they found his pockets "stuffed" with baggies of white powder and marijuana.

The newly released police report on the incident says that during his hearing, Gantt was behaving "erratically, causing a disturbance in the courtroom" and Judge London Kite ordered him to be drug tested.

Gantt tested positive for cocaine in his system, according to the report. Kite ordered for him to stay in custody and have his bond revoked.

When the officer acting as bailiff tried to take him into custody, Gantt broke free, ran into the officer and ran out of the courtroom. He broke the hinges on the door and ran down the hallway, where he fell to the floor and was apprehended.