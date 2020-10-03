A bill to compensate a man who spent 43 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit passed the Florida House by a unanimous vote Tuesday morning.

Clifford Williams was one of two men released last March after an investigation by the State Attorney’s Office exonerated them for a 1976 murder.

His nephew Nathan Myers was entitled to almost $2 million for his time in prison under Florida law.

Because Williams had a prior felony record, however, he was not eligible for compensation.

But a special claims bill approved this morning will give Williams $2.15 million for his wrongful incarceration. The bill now moves to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for a signature.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Kim Daniels and Sen. Audrey Gibson, both of Jacksonville.

The bill received unanimous support at every step and passed Tuesday by a vote of 116-0.

As Rep. Kimberly Daniels told First Coast News following a unanimous vote of the Judiciary Committee: “That never happens.”

Assuming the bill received the governor’s OK, Williams should receive his reparations by July.