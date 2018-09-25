The remains of Jamel Kelly were exhumed from W. Moncrief Road and positively identified.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweet, Kelly's remains were found at a residential property located in the 5900 block of West Moncrief Road. The remains were found during a three-day search on Jacksonville's northside the week prior to Tuesday's announcement.

In March 2018, Jamel Kelly was reported as a missing person. In May, his stepfather, Gerod Studemire, was arrested and charged with his murder, however, police were still missing Kelly's body and the car he was allegedly transported in.

His mother and his stepfather's girlfriend were also arrested and charged with crimes as a result of the murder investigation.

The remains were positively identified by a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, according to the JSO tweet. This is an ongoing investigation.

On March 6, officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Langford Road in response to suspicious people running in the area. They spoke with Stacey Studemire, Kelly's mother, and Kelly's current girlfriend who told police that Kelly was chased out of the home by three men and they had not seen him since.

Stacey Studemire "downplayed" the incident, according to police. At the time there was no evidence that a crime had occurred so police took a report and left the scene.

On March 9, Kelly's ex-girlfriend called police to make them aware that he had still not been seen and had not been on social media which was unlike him.

On March 10, Kelly was considered a missing person, however, the missing person unit at JSO found out information that led them to believe Kelly was dead.

On March 13, the JSO homicide unit began investigating. After a detailed investigation, police believe that Kelly was killed on March 9 by Gerod Studemire who used to be married to Kelly's mother.

Gerod Studemire was arrested for murder and tampering with evidence. Police believe that Studemire and others were involved in Kelly's murder and put his body into a Lincoln Continental believed to be owned by Studemire. However, the car has been burned.

Police have pictures of the vehicle badly damaged by what appears to be fire damage. It is believed to be the car that Kelly's body was loaded into.

Kelly's mother, Stacey Studemire, was arrested and charged with accessory to murder after the fact. A third person, Shaakira Atwater, has also been arrested and charged with accessory to murder after the fact. She is believed to be a girlfriend of Gerod Studemire who is married to someone else.

