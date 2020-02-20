Red Cross was requested for a teen and two adults after a mobile home fire in the Arlington area Wednesday.

At 5:43 p.m., The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said they were responding to a mobile home with fire showing in the 10100 block of Mercury Drive.

After a search of the home, an all-clear was given at 5:53 p.m. and an investigator was called, firefighters said.

Red Cross was requested to assist a teenager and two adults who lived in the home.

There were no reports of any injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.