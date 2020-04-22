International Management Company plans to develop Northpoint Village Shopping Center, a proposed Publix-anchored retail development in a North Jacksonville neighborhood.

Publix has signed a lease for a 48,387-square-foot grocery and pharmacy that will anchor the retail development at New Berlin and Yellow Bluff roads, IMC officials said in a news release.

When completed, Northpoint Village will encompass approximately 142,000 square feet sitting on 27 acres.

The development will be built in phases, which completion set for Summer 2022, according to the company.

Phase I will be developed on about 16.86 acres of land totaling approximately 88,000 square feet.

Depending on demand, Phase II may be developed in conjunction with Phase I or at a future date with entitlements to develop up to 64,000 square feet of retail, medical and/or office uses, the company said.

“Located in an area long under served, the Publix-anchored Northpoint Village will bring quality groceries, pharmacy, services and shopping to Jacksonville’s Northside,” Brett McKee, IMC vice president of Property Services, said in the news release.

McKee noted the site is in close proximity to Interstate 295, Interstate 95 and U.S. 17.

“Northpoint Village will offer convenience and selection in close proximity to a dense residential market,” McKee also said.

