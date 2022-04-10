Few details have been released, but Judd said the deputy had only been with the sheriff's office for a short time.

POLK CITY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd confirmed the "exceptionally tragic news" that a 21-year-old deputy with the sheriff's office was killed in a shooting early Tuesday in Polk City. The name of the deputy has not been released at this time.

Judd said the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. at a trailer on Foxtown South near Mawtris Lane and Foxtown Central. The sheriff said four deputies went there to serve a warrant after the person failed to appear in court regarding a meth charge.

Ultimately, the shooting took place and the deputy was rushed to the hospital where he died. Judd said the deputy had only been with the sheriff's office for a short time.

Judd said more details about the shooting will be released later Tuesday morning after the deputy's family has been notified.

A procession taking the deputy from Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center to the medical examiner's office in Winter Haven will take place this morning.

