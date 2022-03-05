Political figures, organizations around Florida react to landmark Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report.
The United States Supreme Court released their decision to overturn the constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years on Friday. The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to trigger a number of abortion bans in roughly half the states around the country.
Florida already has restrictions on abortions. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks into law in April of 2022. The law will take effect on July 1.
There are currently some exceptions in Florida, though they are limited. The procedure would be allowed if the abortion is necessary to save a mother's life, prevent serious injury to the mother, or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. It is unknown if abortion will be outlawed altogether in the state following SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade.
Organizations and politicians on both sides of the issue around the state have commented on the landmark decision.
First Coast Political Figures & Organizations:
Jacksonville Community Action Committee:
"The JCAC condemns the actions of the Supreme Court in overturning Roe v. Wade. With overturning of roe v. Wade the Supreme Court has stripped away reproductive rights from more than half of American citizens. We believe the reproductive healthcare is a fundamental and constitutional right that should be afforded to all. The regulation of reproductive level at the highest level is a direct attack on working class people, especially black women who are more likely to be negatively effected. This decision will lead to drastic consequences for many. We stand firm in our support of reproductive healthcare and will be supporting local actions in response to this horrific ruling."
Florida Political Figures & Organizations:
Commissioner Nikki Fried:
“This is a tragic day for women in America. The freedom to make our own choices about our lives, our bodies, and our healthcare is fundamental to our humanity. It’s absolutely devastating to have those rights taken away. It’s not an exaggeration to say that women and girls will die as a result of this decision. Women will now be forced to stay with abusive partners, to carry dangerous and unviable pregnancies to term, to be refused life-saving medical care, to seek out unsafe and illegal ways to have an abortion, to bear children conceived through rape and incest, and to endure a host of other indignities too varied and disturbing to describe. It will have a catastrophic effect on women’s economic prospects and participation in the workforce. It has and will be disastrous for our mental health. It’s cruel and inhumane, and it’s the result of Republicans’ years-long war on women and our rights. In Florida, for now, we still have a provision in our state constitution that protects abortion rights – although that is in question as well. I promise that we will fight with everything we have to keep that from being overturned.”
Florida Senator Audrey Gibson:
"Today is a setback for women’s rights even beyond the 50 years that Roe v. Wade has been in place. The decision by the Supreme Court harkens back to subservience of women including the right to vote and own property. The court’s ruling also impacts access to healthcare for minority women. Clearly, the court did not consider impactful, discoverable conditions when a woman has an examination. Nor did the court consider the occurrence of incest and rape across this country that is more common than we may realize. The Roe v. Wade decision today is a threat to access to the judicial process and quality healthcare for underserved women."
National Political Figures & Organizations:
This story will continue to be updated.