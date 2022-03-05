Political figures, organizations around Florida react to landmark Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to trigger a number of abortion bans in roughly half the states around the country.

The United States Supreme Court released their decision to overturn the constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years on Friday. The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to trigger a number of abortion bans in roughly half the states around the country.

THE SUPREME COURT HAS OVERTURNED ROE V. WADE, ELIMINATING THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO ABORTION.

Florida already has restrictions on abortions. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks into law in April of 2022. The law will take effect on July 1.

There are currently some exceptions in Florida, though they are limited. The procedure would be allowed if the abortion is necessary to save a mother's life, prevent serious injury to the mother, or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. It is unknown if abortion will be outlawed altogether in the state following SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade.

Organizations and politicians on both sides of the issue around the state have commented on the landmark decision.

First Coast Political Figures & Organizations :

Life, all life, is precious. Today a grievous, unconstitutional error is corrected. Proud of our brave justices in the majority. — Rory Diamond (@RoryDiamond) June 24, 2022

BREAKING: @DuvalDEC Condemns Radical Abortion Ruling from Partisan Court



"Today’s decision by six activist justices not only severely restricts the freedom of millions of women to make deeply personal health care decisions, it overturns nearly a half-century of the precedent" pic.twitter.com/PCJzYrHOfX — Duval County Democratic Party (@DuvalDEC) June 24, 2022

Jacksonville Community Action Committee:

"The JCAC condemns the actions of the Supreme Court in overturning Roe v. Wade. With overturning of roe v. Wade the Supreme Court has stripped away reproductive rights from more than half of American citizens. We believe the reproductive healthcare is a fundamental and constitutional right that should be afforded to all. The regulation of reproductive level at the highest level is a direct attack on working class people, especially black women who are more likely to be negatively effected. This decision will lead to drastic consequences for many. We stand firm in our support of reproductive healthcare and will be supporting local actions in response to this horrific ruling."

TIME CHANGE: time changed to 6pm to beat the heat! See everyone then! https://t.co/evnLI7IAni — Jax Community Action (@JaxTakesAction) June 24, 2022

Florida Political Figures & Organizations :

The Supreme Court has returned the power to regulate abortion to the states



Now we need a pro-life plan for post-Roe America



Here is my proposal to support mothers & their children not just before birth but also after

https://t.co/x2AFH116g9 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 24, 2022

Commissioner Nikki Fried:

“This is a tragic day for women in America. The freedom to make our own choices about our lives, our bodies, and our healthcare is fundamental to our humanity. It’s absolutely devastating to have those rights taken away. It’s not an exaggeration to say that women and girls will die as a result of this decision. Women will now be forced to stay with abusive partners, to carry dangerous and unviable pregnancies to term, to be refused life-saving medical care, to seek out unsafe and illegal ways to have an abortion, to bear children conceived through rape and incest, and to endure a host of other indignities too varied and disturbing to describe. It will have a catastrophic effect on women’s economic prospects and participation in the workforce. It has and will be disastrous for our mental health. It’s cruel and inhumane, and it’s the result of Republicans’ years-long war on women and our rights. In Florida, for now, we still have a provision in our state constitution that protects abortion rights – although that is in question as well. I promise that we will fight with everything we have to keep that from being overturned.”

BREAKING: Roe V Wade overturned, a sad day for all of us, especially Black women. pic.twitter.com/oh5WCgfh4A — Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) June 24, 2022

Rep. Waltz released the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision: pic.twitter.com/CzYZjegLGp — Congressman Waltz Press (@RepWaltzPress) June 24, 2022

Freedom means the ability to live your life as you choose. I’m going to fight for that freedom and so will millions of others.https://t.co/0u8YkmruPZ — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 24, 2022

Over 63 million babies were lost under Roe v Wade. Today, states will have the right to protect life, thanks to the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe/Casey returning power back to states to make their own decisions. — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) June 24, 2022

6-24-2022 PRESS RELEASE: "#FloridaVoiceForTheUnborn Celebrates the U.S. Supreme Court’s Landmark Reversal of Roe v. Wade; Reiterates the Need for an Immediate Special Legislative Session to Prohibit All Abortions in #Florida."https://t.co/XtIvhVVUrX #FlaPol #Sayfie #ProLife pic.twitter.com/Zm0A919GMS — Florida Voice for the Unborn (@UnbornVoiceFL) June 24, 2022

Florida Senator Audrey Gibson:

"Today is a setback for women’s rights even beyond the 50 years that Roe v. Wade has been in place. The decision by the Supreme Court harkens back to subservience of women including the right to vote and own property. The court’s ruling also impacts access to healthcare for minority women. Clearly, the court did not consider impactful, discoverable conditions when a woman has an examination. Nor did the court consider the occurrence of incest and rape across this country that is more common than we may realize. The Roe v. Wade decision today is a threat to access to the judicial process and quality healthcare for underserved women."

National Political Figures & Organizations :

President Biden delivers remarks on the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/nUiI79bxrE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2022

BREAKING: The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade, ending our constitutional right to abortion. We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now — hurt, anger, confusion. Whatever you feel is OK. We’re here with you — and we’ll never stop fighting for you. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 24, 2022

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away.



It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized.



People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

Overturning Roe v. Wade and denying women the right to control their own bodies is an outrage and in defiance of what the American people want. Democrats must now end the filibuster in the Senate, codify Roe v. Wade, and once again make abortion legal and safe. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 24, 2022

I hate this decision and find it be immoral and out of step and vastly destructive. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 24, 2022