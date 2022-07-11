Report: Police, lifeguard take down woman accused of painting Swastika on Jacksonville Beach bar

Witnesses sent First Coast News a video of the woman being arrested after she allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mangos Beach Bar.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly-released police gives further details on the arrest of a woman who allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mango's Beach Bar (also known as Mango's 2.0) on Friday morning.

A video witnesses shared with First Coast News showed the woman being tackled by police and shocked with a stun gun.

The report says that it took three police officers and one lifeguard to handcuff Carly Rae Parker.

The arresting officer wrote in his report that he saw the word NEO (as in Neo-Nazi) and a Swastika spray-painted on the north wall of Mango's. He found the suspect on the beach, where she grabbed her backpack and began walking away "at a hurried pace."

The report says the officer asked her to stay where she was, but she continued to walk toward a beach exit.

The officer said that he tried to grab the woman, but she got away. The two stumbled down the stairs to the beach and the officer took her down.

At this point, the officer deployed his Taser and Parker fell to the ground. Officers were unable to handcuff her and used the Taster a second time -- still, she continued to resist, the report says.

A second and third officer and a lifeguard then assisted and they were able to handcuff Parker.

Police said that Parker was evaluated by medical personnel and was uninjured.