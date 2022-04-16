Person dead in glider accident at Herlong Airport in Jacksonville

The victim's aircraft went down in trees in the 8900 block of Normandy Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person is dead after a glider they were flying crashed Saturday afternoon at Herlong Airport in Jacksonville.

The aircraft went down in the trees in the 8900 block of Normandy Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The crash happened on airport property, officials said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the glider crash. The National Transportation Safety Board will help with the investigation, determining the cause of the crash.