DC Fire: 6 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in Northeast DC; traffic on I-295 re-routed

WASHINGTON — Six people are left injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday, DC Fire and EMS said.
According to authorities, the bridge – located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street, NE – collapsed just before noon. DC Fire and EMS officials are on the scene and checked for vehicles beneath the bridge and reported no one was trapped.
Officials said six people were checked out for injuries and five people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. DC Fire and EMS' hazmat unit is also on the scene cleaning up a diesel fuel leak from a truck that is partially beneath the bridge.
Traffic backups are reported on I-295 in the District just before the bridge.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes as officials are continuing to clean up and investigate the official cause of the collapse. All commuter access from Maryland onto southbound I-295 will into the District is closed until further notice.
Northbound traffic is being re-routed to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue and southbound traffic is being diverted to Eastern Avenue. I-295 northbound and southbound lanes between Pennsylvania Avenue, SE and Eastern Avenue, NE are currently closed at this time.
DC Fire and EMS officials estimate that the roadway will be open by sometime Thursday.
At least four cars are seen trapped under the debris from the bridge. Officials said at least one other car was struck by the debris.
Neighbors in the area describe to WUSA9 hearing a loud bang and seeing smoke once the bridge collapsed onto I-295.
Vanecia Matthews was on her way home from a friend's house when she said the bridge nearly collapsed on her car
“I feel like I would only see that in a movie. Final Destination, literally," Matthews said. "Everything might have happened in like eight seconds. It happened so fast. It snatched the bridge, and I was just watching everything as I'm stopping on brakes."
City officials tell WUSA9 that the bridge will have to be taken down in order for crews to efficiently investigate and rebuild it for commuters and pedestrians. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said there were no structural concerns to the bridge itself, however, investigators will now inspect the other bridges along that road to prevent further collapses.
