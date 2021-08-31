Putnam County fire crews douse fire at Georgia-Pacific paper mill

Crews were able to put the flames out, according to the Putnam County Fire Department, after a fire ignited above the tissue machine. No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews in Putnam County are working to determine what caused a fire at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill Tuesday morning.

Crews were able to put the flames out, according to the Putnam County Fire Department, after a fire ignited above the tissue machine. No injuries have been reported, the fire department said.

Emergency services confirmed the fire was a "smoldering dust fire" on top of the facility's tissue machine. The Palatka Fire Chief was reportedly on the scene.

It's not the first time fire crews have responded to the tissue side of the building. In July 2019, the Putnam County Fire and Rescue Department were called in to determine what cased an incident at the mill on 215 County Rd. that left that part of the building filled with smoke.