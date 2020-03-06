One injured after house fire in Arlington area

It took approximately 40 firefighters nearly 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

One person was injured during an overnight fire that tore through a home in the Arlington area early Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 8400 block of Galveston Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a small home completely engulfed in flames



JFRD says the house was vacant at the time, however, a neighbor was injured trying to escape a home nearby and was taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.