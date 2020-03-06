One injured after house fire in Arlington area

One person was injured during an overnight fire that tore through a home in the Arlington area early Wednesday morning.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 8400 block of Galveston Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a small home completely engulfed in flames
JFRD says the house was vacant at the time, however, a neighbor was injured trying to escape a home nearby and was taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.
Due to the heavy fire, JFRD crews were forced to take a defensive posture protecting the homes on either side. It took approximately 40 firefighters nearly 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
The home is a total loss and the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.