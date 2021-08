The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported the fire is under control.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon in the Lake Forest area.

The fire happened at around 2:40 p.m. in the 8300 block of Delaware Avenue, according to the JFRD.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home was clear after a search.

By 2:55 p.m., the fire was under control, according to the fire department.