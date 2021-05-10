Next possible VP of the Philippines has strong Jacksonville connection

"There are two outstanding personalities that are going to help improve the lives of the Filipinos, not just in metro Manila,' said Smith.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has a growing diverse community with approximately 13,000 Filipinos now calling it their home.

But concerns about the politics and its impact on the archipelago has never waned.

Miriam Smith was born in the Republic of the Philippines but got married and moved to Jacksonville in 1982.

"I visited the Manila area in 2017 I know it doesn't look as good as it used to be," she said.

Since 2016 the country has been lead by Rodrigo Duterte, and he has been a controversial "strongman" figure.

He is ineligible to run again in 2022 and now residents are calling for a change.

Among the presidential candidates are renown boxer Manny Pacquiao, and on his ticket for vice president Lito Atienza, a former mayor of Manila.

Smith has no questions about his integrity and his life as a public servant.

"His father is my mom's half brother," she said. "He is my cousin."

Atienza is her cousin and the family is proud of his success as a father, husband and public servant.

Smith said Atienza has devoted his life as and advocate and a bridge between the people and government.

She said among his accomplishments he created programs to help women in the workplace and a program to help orphans.

"I know he will be able to improve more lives if he was vice president of the Philippines," she said.

Some Filipinos have citizenship in the United States and in the Philippines. She is encouraging them to vote.

"Live can be improved the Philippines can be a beautiful and rich country if we have the right leadership,"

The 2022 Philippine presidential and vice presidential elections is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, as part of that year's general election.