Reza Health is a people centered medical facility and the doctors say they’re providing long-term care to patients who may not otherwise have access.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A brand new healthcare facility is open in West Jacksonville on Lane Avenue South.

When you walk inside of the health facility, you will find new state of the art equipment and doctors ready to serve.

“There are no providers providing these services on the west side of Jacksonville so that’s why we’re here as well,” said Dr. NeTosha Dopson-Woodall

Dr. Dopson-Woodall and Dr. Mohammed Reza are providing long term services like STI testing and treatment.

One patient says it’s important for the facility to be located in West Jacksonville.

“I have noticed over many years as an individual living with HIV and also as an advocate that the westside of Jacksonville has truly been a desert when it came to healthcare,” said Justin Bell, patient.

Bell says not only is the location convenient but he says the doctors are knowledgeable and the facility is welcoming to all.

“We are all accepting, regardless of your race, color, we are here to help and we are a family,” said Dr. M. Reza.

It’s something Dr. Reza and Dr. Dopson-Woodall say they want to continue to provide for years to come.