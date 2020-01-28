JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In Northwest Jacksonville, there are a number of veterans who are not getting the service they need.

Dr. Ivy Turner understands the need. After serving 15 years in the United States Navy, she became one of the top staffers at the Jacksonville Regional Veterans Affairs Center.

"I am the former assistant chief medical officer for the office here," Turner said.

She said it is during her tenure there she saw a need. She said veterans are struggling.

"For example, the VA currently does not have a system that allows for the veterans to come and receive walk-in care in a timely manner," she said.

She said that translates into veterans waiting to see a doctor or waiting to get prescriptions filled in a timely manner. Turner said one of the service areas impacted is Northwest Jacksonville.

"This community is under-served," she said.

Now Dr. Turner is trying to change that by launching Veterans Healthcare. She said the office is open to anyone, but she is targeting veterans.

Vietnam Veteran Ernest Dewey stopped by the office for information

"I think it is a beautiful thing for the neighborhood," Dewey said.

Turner's office goes into full swing this week with a wide range of services from primary care, to telemedicine and disability evaluations.

"We continue to offer disability evaluations that allow veterans to get access to care," she said.

It is one of three Veterans Healthcare offices in Florida, the others are in Ponte Vedra and Ft. Walton.