Mother of man arrested in viral video calls for justice during rally outside Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Natassia Woods said her son, 24-year-old Le'Keian Woods, had gone back and forth from the hospital to be treated for a concussion following his viral arrest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Calls for justice filled Bay Street Sunday afternoon as dozens of people rallied on the steps of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters after a video went viral showing the arrest of 24-year-old Le'Keian Woods.

Woods' arrest on Sep. 29 was caught on video showing multiple officers standing and kneeling over him. At one point, an officer picks Woods up and slams him onto the grass.

Moments later, officers lifted Woods up, revealing bruises and blood across his face. Woods' family accused the officers of punching him during the incident, causing his facial injuries, although this isn't shown in the arrest video.

Woods' family told First Coast News that Woods, his uncle, and his friend were pulled over for not wearing their seatbelts as they were on their way to Woods' grandmother's house.

JSO says the incident is under administrative review.

During a rally Sunday afternoon, Woods' mother, Natassia Woods, spoke to the crowd describing how hard its been to get an update on her son's condition. She told First Coast News her son's attorney, Harry Daniels, told her that Woods was going to and from the hospital to be treated for a concussion.

Woods' mother said she did get a chance to speak with her son, but it was a painful conversation.

"When he called me from the jail, he said, 'Mama, what happened to me?' Natassia Woods said.

"He didn't even know he got beat like that. He didn't even know that stuff had happened to him. He did not know that he had got beaten that bad."

JSO shared the following statement with First Coast News on Saturday regarding the incident:

"The agency takes all allegations of inappropriate use of force by JSO officers seriously. As such, this incident is now under administrative review to determine if the involved officers violated any JSO policy. Because the matter is currently under investigation, the agency cannot comment further about the incident until the investigation is completed.”

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee, who organized the rally, called for three things in light of Woods' arrest going viral on social media.

One, for the officers responsible to be held accountable. Two, for JSO to get rid of the gang unit. Three, create a Public Safety Committee made up of community members to review public safety polices.

Woods is being held on charges of armed drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting an officer with violence.

Woods made his first appearance in court Sunday morning. Daniels told First Coast News the judge dismissed two of the six charges he is facing, and his bond totals about $170,000.