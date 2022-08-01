Authorities are trying to find Ashley Ordaz.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert for Ashley Ordaz has been upgraded to an Amber Alert.

The previous story is down below.

---

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old last seen in Manatee County.

The Palmetto Police Department says Ashley Ordaz's mom arranged for the child's father to have her for the holidays. Officers say the dad, 30-year-old Jesus Flores-Gonzalez, was supposed to return Ordaz to her mom on Jan. 3.

"When the mother telephoned the father on January 6th to ask for the child’s return, he refused," the police department wrote in a news release.

Ordaz is described as a white/Hispanic girl, who is 4-foot-9 and 52 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last spotted along 15th Street West near 2nd Avenue West in Palmetto. She may have a small cut on her forehead, according to FDLE.

Flores-Gonzalez is described as a white/Hispanic man, who is 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Investigators say the pair may be in a white Ford Expedition.