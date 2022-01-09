Mayor Lenny Curry said other major cities like Orlando, Tampa and Miami use their area codes for community events, and the Jacksonville area should too.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared Saturday 904 Day, a holiday marking the date where Northeast Florida's primary area code matches the date, September 4.

The day has been unofficially marked as 904 Day for years.

The holiday will celebrate local businesses, encouraging Northeast Florida residents, especially those in Jacksonville to take advantage of their products.

Curry's proclamation reads:

"WHEREAS: Jacksonville is the largest city by landmass in the continental United States. Covering over 840 square miles, the City of Jacksonville makes up a majority of the 904 area code;

and WHEREAS: Many of the largest cities in Florida, including Orlando, Miami, and Tampa, are using its area code to rally the community and create a sense of civic pride;

and WHEREAS: Jacksonville is one of the fastest growing cities in the region. It has been ranked the fifth hottest job market in the country by the Wall Street Journal and has a strong community of both small and large local businesses. The population continues to grow annually, and Jacksonville continues to attract visitors from across the country;

and WHEREAS: For the last several years, 904 Day has been growing as a grassroots movement to celebrate Northeast Florida. It has become a day for recognizing and celebrating local businesses and culture;