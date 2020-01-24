The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's lead commander in the successful search for two missing siblings from the Westside was appointed to Division Chief of Fire Operations on Thursday.

Steve Riska was appointed by Mayor Lenny Curry. Riska, who has been with JFRD for more than 23 years, was serving as an interim before his appointment.

“[Riska] has been essential in guiding the department through day-to-day operations in multiple divisions, and has a long list of certifications and experience," Curry said. "...Jacksonville will be well served with Chief Riska continuing in this role.”

Curry added that Riska was lead commander in the search for 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams, two siblings who went missing last December. The two were found safe about a quarter of a mile from their home in dense woods.

RELATED: WATCH: Jacksonville firefighter describes the moment rescuers found lost Westside children in woods after over 48 hours

RELATED: Timeline | Search for Braxton, Bri'ya Williams over, children found safe

Riska began his career with JFRD in 1996 as a firefighter where he was quickly promoted to engineer. In 2003, he was promoted to lieutenant then captain in 2007.

"From 2009 to 2016, Riska was the senior-most Captain on the Hazardous Materials Team where he coordinated all maintenance, training and procurement," according to the news release. "From 2016 to 2019, Riska served as Deputy Division Chief where he implemented policies, procedures and protocols to enhance the Fire Suppression Division. During this time, he also directed the Ocean Rescue Division and all its personnel. Riska holds 17 Materials Certificates including Live Fire Burn Training Instructor, Paramedic and Incident Response to Terrorist Bombings. He was appointed Interim Division Chief in July of 2019."

Curry will now advance this appointment to City Council for their approval.