Worker at garbage company killed when blade accidentally activates, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was killed in an industrial accident while at work Tuesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Leroy Firestone, 58, was standing on a ladder performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck at Waste Pro on 15th Street East when the hydraulic blade/door on the side of the truck activated, causing it to close on the Firestone’s head, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Firestone died at the scene.

Deputies say detectives interviewed distraught co-workers and found nothing suspicious about the incident. It's believed there was some sort of miscommunication between Firestone and another employee while repairs were being made to the truck.