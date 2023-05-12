Man shot in the chest in Duclay area

The only description of the shooter is "dark clothing", according to JSO. The gender of the shooter is unknown.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest around 12 a.m. on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was brought in by a friend.

Investigators believe the victim was visiting a friend at 7100 Timmerman Lane in the Duclay area. An unknown suspect approached the victim before opening fire. The only description of the shooter is "dark clothing", according to JSO. The gender of the shooter is unknown.