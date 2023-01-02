Man found guilty of stabbing 16-year-old girl over 100 times in Palatka will be sentenced this week

Robert Belton, Ayana's father, says he found her body about a 100 yards away from the front door.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Palatka man found guilty of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl over a hundred times in 2020 will be sentenced Tuesday.

Anthony Maurice Foxx, 21, faces life in prison for stabbing his then-girlfriend Ayana Belton. An autopsy report indicates that she had at least 124 "sharp force" injuries from some sort of weapon.

Family members told police that Foxx, who was 19 at the time, and Belton had been arguing because Belton was dating another person.

On March 26, The Palatka Police Department was called to the area of Husson Avenue and Pink Orchard Way around 8:35 p.m. where they found Belton unresponsive outside a home with multiple stab wounds to her body.

She was rushed to the hospital and later died, police say.

Family members say that shortly after the incident, Foxx started banging on their door and told them that Ayana "was down there dead".

Robert Belton, Ayana's father, says he found her body about a 100 yards away from the front door.

Ayana's sister, Denisha, said her sister wanted to leave Foxx because they had issues in their relationship, but she didn’t know how to leave him.