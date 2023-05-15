Man charged with battery on deputy after altercation at Orange Park substation

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says Darius Dacosta Padmore, 26, of Orange Park was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A man has been arrested after Clay County deputies say he engaged in a physical altercation with a deputy after being denied an audience with a specific sergeant at the Orange Park substation.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says Darius Dacosta Padmore, 26, of Orange Park was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.

On May 15, at approximately 10:35 am, deputies say Padmore came into the CCSO Orange Park substation lobby seeking to discuss a previous complaint he had filed. CCSO says a supervisor from the investigations unit engaged in conversation with Padmore, informing him that the sergeant he was requesting to see was not available.

Growing increasingly agitated, deputies say Padmore became confrontational by raising his voice, taking a combative stance, and making threats.

CCSO says he proceeded to approach the supervisor closely while continuing to escalate the situation. At one point, deputies say Padmore grabbed the detective supervisor’s right wrist and pulled it towards himself, leading to a brief altercation.

Additional detectives intervened upon hearing the commotion, and Padmore was subsequently taken into custody.