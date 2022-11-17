Man arrested for holding cane police thought was a gun suing Columbia County Sheriff's Office

A body camera video shows a deputy arresting 61-year-old James Hodges carrying a walking stick in his back pocket that the deputy thought was a gun.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — James Hodges and his attorney John Phillips held a briefing Thursday in downtown Lake City.

Phillips says the body cam footage speaks volumes and Hodges arrest was unlawful.

“This is not a weapon this is aid to a man who is legally blind," said Phillips.

This is the same walking stick 61-year-old James Hodges was confronted about last month. A confrontation that turned into an arrest for resisting an officer.

“Well, I've always been the kind of person that don’t take things lying down but I made my mind to properly and it is the law in Florida that you are supposed to resist unlawful orders. So I made up my mind to properly legally and maturely as possible to fight back," said Hodges.

Hodges now has plans to sue the Columbia County Sheriff’s office.

According to the suit, Hodges seeks compensatory damages for pain and suffering, mental anguish, inconvenience, loss of use of personal property, loss of earnings, loss of liberty, out of pocket expenses as a result of his arrest and booking, embarrassment, and deprivation of his constitutional rights.

Lake City neighbors came out to the announcement in support of Hodges.

“I’m just so happy and excited to be here today for this opportunity to stand for justice and injustice and to fight oppression what happened to this gentleman is absolutely wrong," said Reverend Dr. Pamela Green.

First coast news reached out to the sheriff’s office today about the lawsuit and the sheriff’s office says they have no further comment.