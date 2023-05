Police announced the bridge reopened at 5:10 p.m.

The Main Street Bridge is closed for maintenance Monday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the closure is for maintenance and not due to an accident or malfunction.

The bridge will reopen anywhere from 4:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Commuters coming into or out of downtown will need to take the Hart Bridge or Acosta Bridge.