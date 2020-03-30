JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Meet my cousin Ryan... my hero for as long as I can remember, and especially now.

I can see and feel his smile from behind the mask in this photo. He's always smiling. Even when you think you have nothing to smile about, cousin Ryan finds a way to cheer you up. His positive attitude is contagious.

He's a Physician Assistant working in the ER in Orlando, FL. And while we're all urged to stay home to combat the spread of COVID-19, he's on the front lines to help fight this invisible enemy. Businesses are hurting more than ever, workers have lost their jobs, and sadly many have contracted and lost their battle with this terrible virus. Bottom line: This really isn't something any of us should be taking lightly.

He texted me the other day, "Supplies are being kept under lock and key. Doctors, nurses, and PAs are all having to ration their masks for days. Life in the ER is always hectic, but the coronavirus has only added to that daily stress."

Yet, he shows up to work with a smile on his face every single day. He has a wife at home. He helps care for our grandparents. His mom, also in the healthcare field, lives a couple of blocks away from him. He's not just working tirelessly for them, but for all of us like the countless of other health care workers.

I asked him this morning, "How are you doing?"

He energetically replied with, "I'm fresh as a daisy!" and proceeded to quickly turn the attention off of him, asking how I was doing and stressed the importance of staying home for the time being.

That's how my cousin Ryan is. That's how our medical professionals are. They care. They put others first. They put their own health at risk to help heal those who are sick.

To anyone not taking this seriously, please think of my cousin Ryan... that smile behind the mask... the care and concern he'd have for you if you happened to end up in the ER. If he (and every other expert) is telling you to stay home, please stay home.

To my cousin Ryan, words cannot express the gratitude our family has for you. We can always count on your expertise, honesty, and advice. I cannot wait to give you a big hug after all of this. For now, keep smiling. You mean the world to me and so many others.

And finally... to ALL of the health care workers out there, our entire nation owes you a tremendous "THANK YOU."

Xoxo, Lauren ❤️

