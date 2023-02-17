List of witnesses who might appear at Aiden Fucci sentencing released

Here are the witnesses that the defense could call during the teen's sentencing hearing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has received a copy of the potential witness list for Aiden Fucci's sentencing hearing. These people "may be called as witnesses for the defense in the pending sentencing hearing", according to the filing.

Fucci’s high-profile murder trial never happened after the St. Johns County teen changed his plea to guilty on Feb. 6. He pleaded guilty to murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey in May 2021.

The judge ordered a presentencing investigation and a predisposition report for 9 a.m. on Feb 23. At that point the court will set a date for a sentencing hearing. Both sides agreed two days would be needed.

Tristyn was reported missing on May 9, 2021. Her family noticed she was missing when her siblings came to wake her up for Mother's Day breakfast and discovered she wasn't there.

Here is the list of potential witnesses from Fucci's public defender, Rosemarie Peoples:

The names with denoted with only initials are minors.

1. D. A.

2. CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER, ST. JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

3. A. B.

4. DWAYNE A. BARTON, 7596 CENTURION PARKWAY, JACKSONVILLE, FL

5. L. B.

6. Z. B.

7. PAUL BEASLEY, ST. JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

8. DAVID CAUSEY, ST. JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

9. P. F.

10. ALYSSA GATES 3180 RACE TRACK RD, ST. JOHNS, FL 32259

11. M. H.

12. S. H.

13. DYLAN HICKS

14. MILES HUDDLESTON, 475 LONGLEAF PINE PKWY, ST. JOHNS, FL 32259

15. KATHERINE MCCULLOUGH, 475 LONGLEAF PINE PKWY, ST. JOHNS, FL

16. KIMBERLY PELUSO, ST. JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

17. R. S.

18. DEBORAH SPIWAK,

19. JOHN THOMPSON, 75 KING STREET, SUITE 340, SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32084

20. ALLISON MARIE TUMBELTY, 475 LONGLEAF PINE PKWY, ST. JOHNS, FL

21. CHRISTOPHER WETJEN, 475 LONGLEAF PINE PKWY, ST. JOHNS, FL 32259