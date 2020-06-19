Lake City police looking for missing 17-year-old

The Lake City Police Department is asking for the communities help Friday locating a missing 17-year-old boy.
Police said Jeremiah Hodge was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday at his home located on 2990 SW Windsong Circle.
He was wearing red and blue basketball style shorts and a black hoodie with a white spider on it, according to police. At the moment it is unknown what direction he is traveling in.
Hodge is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911.