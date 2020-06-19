Lake City police looking for missing 17-year-old

Jeremiah Hodge, 17, was last seen Thursday around 10 a.m. at his home located at 2990 SW Windsong Circle, according to police.

The Lake City Police Department is asking for the communities help Friday locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Police said Jeremiah Hodge was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday at his home located on 2990 SW Windsong Circle.

He was wearing red and blue basketball style shorts and a black hoodie with a white spider on it, according to police. At the moment it is unknown what direction he is traveling in.