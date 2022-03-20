He fled the scene and is still on the run, considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of shooting three people and killing one in Lake Butler on Saturday night.

Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting near Southwest 1st Terrace and Southwest 8th Lane. Three people were shot during the incident, officials said. One of the victims died from their injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was a domestic violence situation, involving the accused shooter's significant other and two other people.

The accused shooter has been identified by law enforcement as 56-year-old Anthony Lydell George. He fled the scene and is still on the run, considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.