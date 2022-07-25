Monday deadline for Floridians to register to vote before primary

Monday is the final day in Florida to register to vote in the primary August 23, also deadline to change party affiliation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attention Florida voters: the last day to register to vote for the Primary Election is Monday. The election day is August 23.

Monday is also the deadline to change your party affiliation.

People can register to vote, or update their registration the following ways:

Online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov

In person or by mailing a written application to their county Supervisor of Election office.

At Florida driver license offices.

At designated government agencies including WIC, SNAP, and Medicaid offices.

With community organizations who are registered as third-party voter registration organizations.

** Paper applications must be signed and postmarked by July 25 to be valid for the Primary Election.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning that only voters of a registered party can vote in their party’s primary election to select candidates to go on the ballot for the 2022 general election on Nov. 8.

Unaffiliated or No Party Affiliation (NPA) voters who wish to vote in a Republican or Democrat primary need to update their party registration by the Monday, July 25 deadline.

However, the Aug. 23 election includes many non-partisan judicial, school board, and local races, which all registered voters can participate in regardless of party affiliation (including no party affiliation voters).

All voters are encouraged to review their information and make any updates prior to Election Day.