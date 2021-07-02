JSO searching for 11-year-old girl believed to be a runaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an 11-year-old girl who is believed to have runaway from home.
According to the JSO, Te’mani Williams was last seen getting into a gray Dodge Charger between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 2900 block of Ribault Circle.
Te’mani is a Black female who is 5'0'' and 98 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
It is not known what he was wearing when she left the home.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.