JSO searching for 11-year-old girl believed to be a runaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an 11-year-old girl who is believed to have runaway from home.

According to the JSO, Te’mani Williams was last seen getting into a gray Dodge Charger between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 2900 block of Ribault Circle.

Te’mani is a Black female who is 5'0'' and 98 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing when she left the home.