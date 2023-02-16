JSO looking for information in 1990 murder of Glenn Morris

"This is one of those where we truly need the community," tells cold case detective Ray Reeves.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — August 30, 1990, seemed like a normal day for Air Force veteran, Glenn Morris.

Just after 7 p.m., he met up with a friend at Singleton Park in Northwest Jacksonville. Not long after, Morris’ friend got in his truck and three men approached.

"Three gunmen came upon them and shot the car," describes Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cold case detective Ray Reeves.

The friend was able to jump out and run away as Morris tried to flee in the truck, but he crashed nearby and died from the gunshots.

Reeves says the friend survived the shooting and was cooperative, but didn’t have much information about the gunmen.

"From all the appearances he saw and descriptions, he had no idea who they were," explains Reeves.

Two other witnesses at the park were able to describe a vehicle the gunmen used as an “orange over white GMC pickup”.

But were the three gunmen targeting Morris?

In the original report, there was talk that it had been a case of mistaken identity and Morris’ daughter, Ashley Ballard, agrees.

"He was a great guy, he didn’t have any enemies, he was loved by everybody," tells Ballard. "For this to happen to such a great person really breaks your heart."

Ballard was only six-years-old at the time and says she remembers how deeply she loved her Dad.

"Those memories of Easter egg hunts and things like that, it brings joy to my heart knowing that even in those short six years how impactful he was to me," she says.

Det. Reeves says there is no DNA in this case to be retested, which is why he needs the public’s help.

"This is one of those where we truly need the community," he explains.

With three shooters, it is unlikely none of them have ever spoken about this crime and Reeves hopes someone will come forward with new information.

"Relationships change, so somebody who may have been in a tight relationship with one of these guys at the time, that may not be the case anymore, maybe they know something," tells Reeves.

It could be the start of the closure Ballard has been waiting more than 30 years for.

"His loss was devastating, so if you know anything, if you have heard of anything, whether it is hearsay or gossip at this time we are grabbing for everything," she says. "We want to be able to bring those to justice that did this to him."