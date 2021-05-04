JSO officer hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on San Jose Blvd.

JSO said the crash happened in the 9800 block of San Jose Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on San Jose Boulevard Sunday evening, according to the agency.

JSO said the crash happened in the 9800 block of San Jose Boulevard around 6:45 p.m.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash, including a JSO vehicle.

The officer injured during the crash was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said. No other injuries were reported from the crash.

Officers said only one Northbound lane of San Jose Blvd. is open at this time as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.