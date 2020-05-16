JFRD helps free boater after leg gets caught in propeller on Trout River

The fire department said the patient was extracted from the entrapment and was receiving treatment for their non-life-threatening-injuries.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a marine incident on the Trout River Saturday morning, according to a tweet by the fire department.

At 6:28 a.m., JFRD said they were responding to a marine incident on the Trout River near Tamarack Street.

A person's leg had got caught in the propeller and that person was treading water with its head above water trying to free it, according to JFRD.

JFRD's Technical Rescue Team was called to assist Marine Units on the scene because they did not have the necessary tools to disassemble the propeller, the fire department said.

The Technical Rescue Team had to go underwater to unscrew the propeller so that it could be pulled off.