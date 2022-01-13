JFRD fighting fire at Junior's Seafood; North Main Street southbound lanes closed

JFRD tweeted at 7:27 a.m. that crews were responding to the 9300 block of Main Street North, where smoke is showing from the building.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire at a seafood restaurant on North Main Street.

JFRD tweeted at 7:27 a.m. that crews were responding to the 9300 block of Main Street North, where smoke is showing from the building at Junior's Seafood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is also responding to the scene, where the southbound lanes of Main Street are closed until further notice as crews work to douse the fire.

JEA also arrived at the scene to cut off power to the area.

