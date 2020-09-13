JEA worker shocked in St. Johns County while responding to power outage

One crew member was shocked and rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A JEA worker is expected to be OK after being shocked while responding to a power outage in St. Johns County Sunday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the power outage had affected several homes and a traffic signal, prompting a JEA crew to work on the issue. A storm was in the area while crews were at the scene. One crew member was shocked and rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All power was restored by the remaining crew members, according to the sheriff's office.