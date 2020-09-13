JEA worker shocked in St. Johns County while responding to power outage

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A JEA worker is expected to be OK after being shocked while responding to a power outage in St. Johns County Sunday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the power outage had affected several homes and a traffic signal, prompting a JEA crew to work on the issue. A storm was in the area while crews were at the scene. One crew member was shocked and rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All power was restored by the remaining crew members, according to the sheriff's office.
First Coast News reached out to JEA for information regarding the exact location and time of the incident but have not heard back.