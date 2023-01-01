City of Jacksonville tackles 'New Year's resolutions' with $500 million capital budget

The capital improvement plan budget is the largest in the city's history.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new year means everyone has 365 days to accomplish their New Year's resolutions.

That includes the city of Jacksonville, where city leaders outlined a long to-do list in a capital improvement plan.

"Be healthier," said Northside Resident De'Ana Aguas as she set her New Year's Resolutions. "Go to the gym more. Dance more. Stuff like that."

Aguas is hoping the city of Jacksonville can lend her a hand in trying to reach her New Year's Resolution to be healthier.

"Jacksonville has a big space, there's a lot of areas to develop," said Aguas. "If we have walkable parks, sidewalks that were safe, that'd be awesome."

The city council approved a record-setting $500 million capital improvement plan for this fiscal year.

It sets aside six million dollars for sidewalk construction and repairs to make the city more walkable.

Not to mention millions for improvements at Archie Dickinson Park, Clanzel T. Brown Park, Ivey Road Park, Mayport Road Park, James Weldon Johnson Park and others.

"The places here to do sports is just gyms, so I'd like to have more parks to walk and run," said Aguas's husband Henry Aguas.

There's also two million dollars set aside to work on the Emerald Trail, which will eventually give people a way to walk or bike through the whole city.

Improving walkability and cutting down on crime are two things City Councilman Matt Carlucci would like to see happen in 2023 as well.

"Top priorities would be quality of life, from a public safety and making our city more safe, and our neighborhoods more safe," said Carlucci.

The city council also set aside about a million dollars for a pedestrian safety study to find areas that could be improved.

That way people could feel a little safer if they want to take their new year's resolutions out of the gym.