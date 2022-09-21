Jacksonville mayor appears to side with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights

Mayor Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent Martha's Vineyard flights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights.

Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.

DeSantis is facing criticism, and even lawsuits, regarding the flights with some arguing that migrants were dropped off with no food, water, or shelter, and with nobody in Massachusetts alerted of their arrival.

The Florida governor said he is standing by his decision to fly the migrants to another state and plans to relocate more migrants to sanctuary cities.

Curry tweeted his apparent support for DeSantis' actions Tuesday.

"Liberal media is detached from average working people," tweeted Curry. "They are raging on @GovRonDeSantis @RonDeSantisFL for protecting Florida from open borders. Ron is right, and the left has picked the wrong fight."

He continued in a separate tweet, "The more they attack him on this issue the more earned media he gets with soft and non supporters. Most of which agree with him on this issue."

Twitter users were quick to respond to Curry's tweets. The majority disagreed with his stance, while others supported the move.

"As a teacher, I received formal training on how to spot human trafficking. This is a textbook example of human trafficking. As the mayor of a city that is VERY multicultural and has people from 100s of different countries, you should be ashamed of yourself," tweeted Alex, @JohnBrown_Stan.

"Gagging on all the blue in here. In their voting and in their hair... It was a brilliant move and this strategy is a great way to let the elites in DC see a tiny portion of the damage open borders are causing without harming anyone! Thank you, Mayor Curry for speaking up," tweeted Big Guy, @_thebig_guy

Roughly 40 minutes later, after over a hundred replies had been made to his original two tweets, Curry questioned how people were able to respond so quickly.

"How do the same folks that don’t follow me on this app reply or react to the tweets on the regular? Many within seconds/minutes. Just curious. Come on and follow."

First Coast News reached out to the mayor's office for a comment on the tweets and a statement regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights.