Jacksonville dog shelter is full, dogs sharing kennels. How you can help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Animal Care & Protective Services is asking for help.
According to ACPS, the shelter is at "critical capacity" meaning that every single kennel is full. In some cases, there are two dogs to a kennel instead of one.
So how can you help?
First, the shelter needs to open up space. This means that medium and large dogs need foster homes. If you are interested in fostering, staff will help match you with an appropriate fit.
Second: Adopt! Two-hundred of the dogs are available for adoption. All adoptions are currently free. A $20 city license fee may apply.
The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ACPS will also be at Petsmart in Oakleaf Plantation (9515 Crosshill Boulevard) this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Third: Anyone who has surrendered a pet to the ACPS and is now in a position to welcome them home, this is encouraged. Reclaim fees are waived for any spayed or neutered dogs.