The City of Jacksonville will close two COVID-19 testing sites on Friday, July 29th.

The City-sponsored sites will no longer be offering COVID-19 testing or vaccines, according to the City.

Here are the sites that will be closing:

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center, 4575 Moncrief Road

Lane Wiley Senior Center, 6710 Wiley Road